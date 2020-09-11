Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Trading Up 3.3%

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.14 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). Approximately 356,557 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 178,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.49).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.48.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

