Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Shares Down 64.7%

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP)’s share price traded down 64.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Champion Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

