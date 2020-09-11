Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. Change Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

CHNG has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.