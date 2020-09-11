Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) updated its second quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. Change Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.
CHNG has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.
Shares of CHNG stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
