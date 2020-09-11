Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Shares Up 6%

Chelverton Growth Trust plc (LON:CGW)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.80 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.42). 195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.13.

Chelverton Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:CGW)

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

