Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.29. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The firm has a market cap of $172.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

