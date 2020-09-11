CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.49. 43,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,618. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.98.

CIHKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

