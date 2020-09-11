Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.00-18.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.54. The company issued revenue guidance of 154-156 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.83 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to 20.00-21.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.70.

Cigna stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

