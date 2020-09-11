Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 20.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.47. Cigna also updated its FY20 guidance to 18.00-18.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.70.

Shares of CI opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

