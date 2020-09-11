ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,835. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit