ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,835. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.