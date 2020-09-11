CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in CME Group by 205.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.68. 68,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,847. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

