Codemasters Group’s (CDM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

CDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Codemasters Group to an add rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Codemasters Group to an add rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Codemasters Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

Shares of CDM stock opened at GBX 378 ($4.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.67. The company has a market cap of $576.10 million and a P/E ratio of 47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Codemasters Group has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.