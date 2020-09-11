Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 420,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. 1,068,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,987,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

