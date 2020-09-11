Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 36.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 697,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,987,312. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

