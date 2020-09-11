COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR alerts:

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.