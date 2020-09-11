Computacenter plc (CCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.30 on October 23rd

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.71) on Friday. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,404 ($31.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,028.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,663.86.

CCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($26.24) price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computacenter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,921.60 ($25.11).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

