Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.
Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.
In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,801.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,864 shares of company stock valued at $418,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.
