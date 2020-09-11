Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,801.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,864 shares of company stock valued at $418,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

