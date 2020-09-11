Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 25,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

