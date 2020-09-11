Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) Earns Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
INSU stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $14.91.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.