Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

CPSS opened at $3.28 on Monday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

