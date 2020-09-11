Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.05 ($114.18).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €94.80 ($111.53) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 12-month high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.84.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

