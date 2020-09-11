Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

