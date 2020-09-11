Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CORVF) were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 38,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CORVF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.40 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $358.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

