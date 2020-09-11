Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.5-$498.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.12 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $254.05 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

