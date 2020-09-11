Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of COUP opened at $254.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.62. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

