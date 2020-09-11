CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth (LON:CYN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 94.75 ($1.24). 127,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 167,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.80 ($1.24).

The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a GBX 1.82 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s previous dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

