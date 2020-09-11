Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €9.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.23 ($9.68).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

