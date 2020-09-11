Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCAP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of CCAP opened at $13.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

