Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in August

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.74.
About Cresco Labs
