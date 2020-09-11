Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Criteo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of CRTO opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $752.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Criteo by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Criteo by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

