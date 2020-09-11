Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Trading Down 6.5%

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). Approximately 73,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 18,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital and income growth principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in equity and debt segment. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as hotels, education, renewable energy, healthcare, software, pubs, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

