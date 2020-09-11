Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 7116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter.

About Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

