CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Shares Down 2.2%

CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CYVF) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64.

About CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRYSTAL VY FINL/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.