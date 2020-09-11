CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Short Interest Update

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 2,240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,504,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $240,793.76. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get CTD alerts:

OTCMKTS CTDH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 554,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. CTD has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CTD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.