CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 2,240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund sold 1,504,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $240,793.76. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTCMKTS CTDH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 554,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. CTD has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

CTD Company Profile

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CTD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit