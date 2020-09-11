Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.69. 933,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 297,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $492.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,868,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

