Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) Insider Buys £4,545.45 in Stock

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) insider Heather Peacock bought 90,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,545.45 ($5,939.44).
Cyanconnode stock opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cyanconnode Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of $9.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.
About Cyanconnode
