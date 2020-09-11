Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €54.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.89 ($51.63).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €46.52 ($54.72) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €41.46 and its 200 day moving average is €34.95. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

