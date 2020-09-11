Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,625 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $88,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.32. 50,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.47. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $210.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

