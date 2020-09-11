Davita Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 12,498 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the average volume of 1,343 call options.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Davita alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Davita in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Davita by 178.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 265.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Davita stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $87.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. Davita has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Davita will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.