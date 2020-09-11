Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €108.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.00 ($118.82).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €90.52 ($106.49) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a 1 year high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion and a PE ratio of -18.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.04.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.