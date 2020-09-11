Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DSGX opened at $54.07 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.