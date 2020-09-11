Deutsche Bank Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAL. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,862.60 ($24.34) on Monday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,891.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,686.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($3,053.44). Insiders acquired a total of 151 shares of company stock valued at $278,107 in the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

