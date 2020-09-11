Deutsche Bank Upgrades Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 202 ($2.64).

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 216 ($2.82) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 331 ($4.33) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 282.70 ($3.69).

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 204.60 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.97.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($28,485.56). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £181,800 ($237,553.90). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 116,000 shares of company stock worth $23,461,000.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

