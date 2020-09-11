Deutsche Bank Upgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $855.05 million, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.