Deutsche Bank Upgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.67) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,680.91 ($21.96).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,663 ($21.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,588.84. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

