Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 340

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 341 ($4.46) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 331.64 ($4.33).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 299.50 ($3.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 285.48. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 225.40 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $14.40. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

