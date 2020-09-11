Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Trading Down 5.6%

Downing One VCT PLC (LON:DDV1) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). Approximately 7,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Downing One VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.79%.

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

