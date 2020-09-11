Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Trading Down 5.6%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Downing One VCT PLC (LON:DDV1) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). Approximately 7,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Downing One VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.79%.

Downing One VCT Company Profile (LON:DDV1)

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Downing One VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing One VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit