Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 137,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 51.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 593,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 209,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,533. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.