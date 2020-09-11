Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 199,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Duke Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300,029 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,666,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

DUK traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 95,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,533. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

