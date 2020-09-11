Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Dynasty Gold shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

About Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

