Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Dynasty Gold shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

About Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynasty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit