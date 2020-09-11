DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.59.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $38,327,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 2,591,095 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,072.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,090,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 868.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,901 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.